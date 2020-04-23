April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Povek says shopkeepers enduring a ‘climate of terrorism’

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Small shopkeepers union Povek on Thursday called for the intervention of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou over the coronavirus testing of retail workers, saying they were enduring a “climate of terrorism”.

In a letter to the minister, signed by head of Povek Stefanos Koursaris, the union said that messages from laboratories are being conveyed which say tests are only performed on public sector employees and there is no available sampling for retail sector employees, or that they may take the tests only after April 28, which is the deadline to have completed them in the current decree.

“We note explicitly that the health services of the Republic are creating a climate of ‘terrorism’ and are threatening to book those who have not been subjected to these checks,” the letter said.

“In a very difficult environment that requires seriousness, coordination and responsibility, we would not like to have to enter into a process of confrontation and denunciation of these phenomena and we expect your immediate and catalytic intervention to inform the affected professional categories,” Koursaris concluded.

 



Related posts

Three further arrests after cyclist reports attack

Annette Chrysostomou

Man critical after tractor falls on top of him

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 96 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: ‘Recovered’ Paphos cases are now testing positive

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: north makes use of masks compulsory

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: no plans for mass testing of migrants

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign