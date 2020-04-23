April 23, 2020

Coronavirus: we must learn to live with Covid-19 until vaccine comes, minister warns

By Elias Hazou00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Thursday he ‘hoped’ that all restrictions could be lifted within two to three months, but also added that people should ‘learn to live with the coronavirus’ until the advent of a vaccine.

“We shall proceed with a phased easing of the [restrictive] measures. I hope that in two or three months all the measures can be lifted.”

Relaxations would be greenlit by the epidemiological data, while other indicators will be utilised to monitor the situation as certain restrictions are withdrawn.

Ioannou hastened to add that no decision has yet been taken on when the first relaxations would come in or for which sectors of economic activity.

“Unfortunately, until we get a vaccine, we will have to learn to live with the coronavirus among us.

“So even once the measures are gradually lifted, self-protection measures must become part of our daily lives and we must continue to adhere to them. Otherwise there will be a spike in cases. Everyone needs to understand this.”



