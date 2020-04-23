April 23, 2020

Cyprus has a moral and ethical responsibility to reconsider its passport programme

The UK can now at least impose its own criteria on who they allow into their country

Fingers crossed the EU prevail.

It may not be within the EU remit to dictate, but Cyprus has a moral and ethical responsibility to reconsider this.

It is absolutely horrific that this is possible. It is corrupt and creates huge intra-EU imbalance. Huge investment into Cyprus, only for the ‘passport hunter’ to then go into the rest of the EU to strike much more lucrative business deals solely possible due to their new ‘EU residency status’.

No country should be able to sell citizenship to another country. The UK decision to leave the EU will at least prevent these individuals getting in there without having to pass further immigration checks. It will be the decision of the country whether to allow someone in. Exactly how it should be.

Cyprus will need to pivot its economy to something a little more ethical, sustainable and something that may help to protect the local population. The sooner this happens the better in my book. Long overdue!

