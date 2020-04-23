Elias Neocleous & Co LLC tops Legal 500 rankings for 2020

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC law firm recorded its best performance in the Legal 500 ranking for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in 2020.
A number of their lawyers were individually lauded for their achievement, and the firm was ranked as one of the island’s pre-eminent offices.
The Legal 500 rankings are an authoritative guide to the expertise of lawyers and cover the widest range of practice areas of any such text. Rankings are based on a comprehensive research process which examines actual performance in a year and includes extensive contact with clients and other interested parties.
Commenting on the success of their individual lawyers and departments, the firm said they achieved “a level of success which was unmatched by any other law firm on the island.”
Both Elias Neocleous (Commercial, Corporate and M&A, Tax) and Costas Stamatiou (Maritime and Admiralty) were promoted to ‘Hall of Fame’ status becoming two of only four such rated lawyers in Cyprus.
‘Elite’ ranking status was also accorded to partners Nicholas Ktenas and Chrysanthos Christoforou.
Two more of the firm’s partners were acknowledged as ‘Next Generation Partners’ and another six were called ‘Rising Stars’ by the Legal 500.
In the commentary accompanying the ranking, another 17 lawyers for the firm were praised as ‘very, knowledgeable, hardworking, and practical,’ by clients.
“We are proud of all our staff, they have worked hard to produce such a good outcome for the firm. We would also like to thank our clients for their support. In their words, ‘The team is very well positioned in Cyprus and well aware of all the trends in the environment where changes are happening fast. It also has a deep knowledge combined with an ability to produce tailored solutions, which is key to its success.’ We intend to repay their support for us by continuing to strive for perfection in everything that we do for them,” managing partner Elias Neocleous said.
To view the rankings in full and client reviews, visit: https://www.legal500.com/firms/18238-elias-neocleous-co-llc/24803-limassol-cyprus/.