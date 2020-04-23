April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl collects €40,000 for Cyprus Red Cross Society

By Press Release010
LIDL CYPRUS COLLECTED €40,000 FOR THE EXCEPTIONAL NEEDS OF THE CYPRUS RED CROSS SOCIETY The amount derived from the sales of Favorina products sold at the 17 Lidl stores from March 5 to April 18, 2020.

Lidl has collected €40,000 for the Cyprus Red Cross Society through its recent Favorina initiative.

The amount derived from the sales of Favorina products sold at the 17 Lidl stores from March 5 to April 18, 2020.

Lidl Cyprus consumers sent a message of love and solidarity by choosing Favorina products for their Easter festivities and supported the exceptional action plan of the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS), which will receive the financial reward of €40,000.

Specifically, Lidl Cyprus conducted the financial support campaign by donating €0.30 from each Favorina product sale to the Cyprus Red Cross Society, in support of the implementation of the Society’s action plan towards addressing the impact of the new Covid-19 Coronavirus on our society.

The amount of €40,000 will be made available for the support of elderly and vulnerable groups, meet the alimentary needs of migrants at the Emergency Reception Centre in Kokkinotrimithia and the Kofinou Reception Centre for Refugees and Asylum Seekers as well as for the dissemination of relevant informational material across Cyprus.

Within this framework, Lidl Cyprus also secured its supply of Love Packages which include food and basic necessities for fellow citizens in need, as well as the support of the Government’s Special Program by a trained group of volunteers of the CRCS.

With a vision of a better tomorrow, Lidl Cyprus will continue to promote best practices in business, reflecting its values and principles through acts of strength and responsibility.

