April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after tractor falls on top of him

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A 78-year-old man is in critical condition in Paphos general hospital after his tractor overturned in a field in the Paphos district on Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor hit an olive tree in a field in the area and the elderly man fell down and injured his legs, which were crushed by the vehicle.

He underwent lengthy surgery in the hospital after it was decided he could not be transported to Limassol.

The section of the hospital had been closed for nearly a month because of the coronavirus and the hospital asked the state health services Okypy for permission to operate.

The surgery was performed by the surgeon on-duty and an orthopaedist working at the state hospital, together with a vascular surgeon from the private sector.

The man is being treated in the intensive care unit and his condition is described as critical.

 



