Our View: EU in crisis over coronavirus recovery funding

Anyone listening to the radio advertisement slogan of the European Commission representation in Cyprus would think that it was ironic. “Europe means solidarity; united we are stronger,” it claims. While the message about being united could be labelled wishful thinking, the claim about solidarity has a hollow ring to it.
If the pandemic has shown one thing it is that the EU is not united, with each national government following its own course, while the so-called solidarity does not seem to have a universal meaning. It means one thing in Italy and something quite different in The Netherlands and Germany where it appears to have well-defined limits.
This difference in interpretations will be evident once again at Thursday’s video conference of EU leaders who will discuss how to fund the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Finance ministers signed up to an agreement on April 9, but this did not resolve the dispute of the funding as it quashed the idea of issuing ‘corona bonds’, the demand of Italy, Spain and France that remains on the table.
Germany, The Netherlands, Austria and Finland are among the member-states that are strongly opposed to the sharing of the debt, as the southern European states desire. They are happy for the Italy and Spain to be funded by the ECB’s bond-buying programme, but they refuse to share the burden of the debt by the ECB issuing Euro bonds guaranteed by all members for obvious reasons.
Then again, how will a country like Italy, with a public debt at 135 per cent of GDP and a struggling banking sector cope with a contracting economy and an ever-increasing debt? Spain’s public debt is not as high (97.9 per cent) but Greece’s is at 178 per cent of GDP and both these economies heavily depend on tourism, an industry that might not recover until next year. On the other hand, it is difficult for a national government to persuade voters that it may end up paying off the debts of another, fiscally profligate member country because this was what Eurozone solidarity dictated.
The divisions that have plagued the EU long before the coronavirus have become much more accentuated now, threatening the very future of the union. Leaders of Spain and Italy have openly warned that the union is at risk of falling apart, a view shared by many commentators. Can there be a last-minute compromise of the type European leaders specialise in on Thursday, or will a decision be put off until the next council meeting? Whatever decision is eventually taken, it will have a big impact on the future of the union.