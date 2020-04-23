April 23, 2020

Crime

Teen arrested in Paphos for stealing two bikes

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 19-year-old was arrested in Paphos on Thursday after stealing two bicycles worth €1,100.

According to the police, the owner of the two bicycles reported the theft on Tuesday after noticing they were missing from the parking lot of his apartment building.

After the police examined the scene and questioned the neighbours, they issued an arrest warrant for the 19-year-old.

However, they only found one of the two bikes when they searched his house.

The bicycles are worth €700 and €400.

 



