Time for a re-think on lockdown strategy

The situation demands an unemotional analysis and debate of the actual facts. Yes, the effects of CV19 must be considered but so must the effects of the lockdown. This is not about ‘lives versus the economy’ but ‘lives versus lives’.

A former GP colleague in the UK informs me that numbers visiting her surgery have plummeted by nearly 70%. Given that the UK typically has 1000 referrals for cancer alone each day this represents a massive yet hidden cost to life and quality of life in the future. The rampant and selective examples quoted in the media are often taken ludicrously out of context. Sorry to tell you, but seemingly healthy people including 13 year-olds dying for no apparent reason all too frequently.

Then there is the cost for future healthcare. How can the hospitals, doctors, nurses and all the others who say they are so proud be paid for tomorrow? Modern medicine costs an eye-watering amount of money and it has to come from somewhere.

The lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people are in the balance. An over-extended lockdown is crippling people’s abilities not just to thrive but to live. This will have an effect far, far longer than CV19. On top of that consider the cost to our children’s education. People on this site often make disparaging comments about the state of education as it is but this is destroying their future.

Someone wrote on this forum that while CV19 disproportionality affects the old and infirm the response disproportionately affects the young. It strikes me that many of those arguing here for an extended lockdown are probably older and retired, with healthy pensions or savings so are relatively unaffected. All I’m asking is that they consider in more depth how they would have coped had they been younger with children, struggling to make a living.

As some have chosen to make a point of challenging Matsakis’s credentials, I’ll add my own.

Semi-retired medical professional specialising in international crisis relief and a Fellow of two Royal Colleges. Having been involved with infectious diseases in Africa that make the effects of CV19 seem almost trivial in comparison I’m looking at the wider picture. While I certainly supported an initial lockdown this was only to buy time for the health service to ramp up its capacity. Cyprus now has that capacity. In the UK, the new ‘Nightingale’ hospitals have but a few dozen patients.

There is a saying in the medical world: “The operation was a success but the patient died”. Time for a serious re-think on strategy.

SK





