Upcoming exhibition to show our history through queer eyes

Hope and community. These are our watchwords now. We hope the coronavirus will run its course, and hope that the world will emerge a slightly better place. And we have to work as a community to make this happen: helping and caring for each other – from a socially safe distance, of course!

For many, these two values are nothing new – millions practise both every day. But if there’s one organisation that has been living such beliefs for years, it’s Accept-LGBTI Cyprus, who – from their inception – have been bringing both profound hope and a sense of community inclusion to everything they do.

Founded in 2010, Accept-LGBTI Cyprus is a group of dedicated volunteers determined to effect social, societal, political and legal changes which concern sexual and gender minorities. Striving consistently for equality and non-discrimination for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans and intersex persons (regardless of age, ethnicity, nationality, cultural or religious background, language, health condition or physical condition), their members work with and within the community, bringing hope and help wherever needed.

Over the past few years, the non-profit has achieved many a milestone: successfully lobbying for a number of legislative changes (including penalisation of hate speech and incitement to violence on the basis of sexual orientation); partnering with legal experts at the Council of Europe to draft a legal gender identity recognition bill; and introducing the European project HOMBAT (Combating HOMophoBic And Transphobic bullying in schools) to the island through workshops and training session for educators.

Along with their ground-breaking legal and educational work, the organisation regularly hosts community events (including the island’s annual Pride Festival) and, as part of this, will be bringing us a pioneering exhibition this autumn…

Entitled Our History Through Queer Eyes, the exhibition is part of The Flashback Project (an initiative which aims to educate the LGBTQI+ community about its own history), and is set to tell the story of the local and the global queer movement. Described as a space for artists to showcase their work, to express and discuss the minimisation and silencing of their own queer version of history, and to re-examine past and current struggles, Our History Through Queer Eyes is planned to be hosted at CVAR, Nicosia, from September 24 to 30, 2020.

Always allowing, that is, for a good dose of hope: “Even before the lockdown, Accept-LGBTI Cyprus had cancelled all its upcoming events,” says Alexandros Efstathiou, a member of the organisation’s Board of Directors. “But we sincerely hope that by September the situation will have cleared, the virus will have been contained, and we can all return to normal the soonest possible.” In the meantime, he reveals, organisers are accepting submissions.

“It’s an open call,” he explains. “We’re pretty open-ended in concept, and I’m really looking forward to hearing all sorts of ideas. I myself am not an artist, so I want to hear everyone’s suggestions on how to proceed and curate this undertaking.”

Submissions are expected to include paintings, sketches, photographs, videos, installations, and sculptures. But in true Accept form, everything from anyone, anywhere, will be fairly considered. “For the opening night, we are open to recommendations for performance acts,” Alexandros continues. “And there’s no limitation as to the artists’ nationality: within the first two weeks of the open call, we had almost 20 submissions, and interest has already been shown from artists based in both London and Brussels.”

One of the first art exhibitions with an LGBTQI+-related theme in Cyprus, the exhibition is intended to allow more people to become acquainted with queer history and queer art, to showcase work relevant to queer history at both a local and a global level, and to present pieces by lesser known artists (who will be able to sell their pieces during the event, if they wish).

“While the arts world in other countries has come to embrace queer-related art, and it’s even proceeded to the mainstream, this strand of art in Cyprus has lurked in the shadows, appearing only in small-scale projects thus far,” says Alexandros.

Taking the art mainstream, Our History Through Queer Eyes has already seen “photographs, sketches, visual communications and installations among submissions, some of which are already complete and many of which are still in progress. It’s interesting to note that contributors have not stuck specifically to the realist paradigm,” Alexandros notes, “and we have received a number of exhibits of an abstract nature, as well as exhibits that give an interesting take on the ‘queering up’ of Cypriot tradition.”

Quite what that means, you’ll have to wait and see – there’s already a great deal of suspense surrounding the exhibition, both for artists and the public!

“It’s still early days,” Alexandros smiles. “At the moment we’re just glad that the submissions are pouring in, and that we have such a wonderful space in which to showcase the work – CVAR has offered us the space completely free of charge! And this at a time when many other spaces failed to respond to our request and completely ignored our communications.”

Hope, it appears, is still very necessary. But with quiet dedication and a strong sense of community, everything is possible. Whether you’re sitting out the measures, running a minority organisation, or setting up a ground-breaking exhibition, it’s hope and the help of the community which make anything possible.

For more details on Our History Through Queer Eyes exhibition, and for information on how to submit work, email [email protected]





