10 tips for staying healthy throughout 2020

The year 2020 has been an interesting year when it comes to health and wellness. The events of quarantining and state-wide lockdowns as a result of Covid-19 have many people taking a more introspective look at their own health.

This makes 2020 a great year to think about staying healthy. Along with taking steps to protecting yourself from sickness, there are other things that you can be doing to feel good physically and mentally, now and in the future. Use these tips for a better year.

Stay in tune with your anxiety

Anxiety is the sixth leading cause of disability in the United States, and it’s a common reason that people can’t hold down a job, struggle in social situations, or even get sick. Anxiety can not only cause severe mental health distress, but it can also lead to stomach problems, headaches, and other illnesses.

Get to know how your anxiety affects you and seek treatment. You might need prescription medication, or maybe some quality CBD oil will do the trick. You could also speak with a therapist or find a support group. Managing anxiety is essential to having a good year.

Get ahead of pain

If you deal with chronic pain, it can be difficult to imagine 2020 without health problems. The best you can do is manage it and continue seeking a cure.

Evaluate your source of pain and look for ways to begin and end your day with pain relieving techniques. Along with using oral and/or topical medications and supplements, try physical therapy, yoga, exercise, or stretches that can improve the pain.

You might also try chiropractic care or other less conventional methods of treatment that can make a real difference in your pain cycles.

Treat depression

Depression is perhaps the number one mental health problem to threaten your health and well-being. Like anxiety, depression can also cause several physical and mental health problems. It can cause you to oversleep or not sleep enough, miss work, and develop physical illness.

Depression is treated in many of the same ways as anxiety with medications and therapies being very helpful. Taking care of your physical health needs is also profoundly influential for cases of depression.

Most importantly, don’t be afraid to talk about it. Recognise that having depression does not make you lazy, unintelligent, or difficult to be around. It’s something you deal with, but it’s not you.

Seriously, wash your hands

There have been many jokes and memes about hand washing with the latest guidelines for protecting yourself from coronavirus. People joke about how everyone should already be washing their hands, and it shouldn’t be a new thing since the outbreak.

However, hand washing is truly the best way to prevent the spread of germs, and not everyone does it as well as they should. According to research reported by Forbes, only 3 per cent of people wash their hands correctly to fully prevent the spread of germs. Additionally, people only wash their hands about 33 per cent as often as they should wash them.

Review the CDC’s guidelines on thorough hand washing and wash them more often. Be more mindful of washing after the bathroom, before and after handling food, after blowing your nose, and more.

Exercise 150 minutes per week

The CDC also recommends exercising at least 30 minutes per day or a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate to high-intensity exercise to keep your health and wellbeing in check. Exercise can be a miracle for individuals who suffer from things like chronic pain, mental health problems, and even chronic diseases.

It’s not a cure-all, by any means, but study after study has shown that exercising regularly improves your health, minimises symptoms of underlying issues, and even extends your life.

Watch what you eat

Along with exercise, a healthy diet is key to a healthy body and mind. Eating right does not mean saying goodbye to your favourite comfort foods or drinks, but it probably means changing the balance of foods you eat.

Try to get several food groups into each meal. The area that might be most difficult for you to get is fruits and vegetables, so focus on eating 4-5 cups of vegetables and fruits daily. Limit your drinking and sugar intake as well.

Drink more water

Hydration is the key to many, many health problems! Those who drink water are less likely to get sick and more likely to recover from illness faster. They’ll also have more energy and feel better mentally throughout the day.

Drinking enough water has also been linked with weight loss and changing poor eating habits. Those who drink enough water (at least 64 oz or half your body weight in oz) usually have an easier time saying no to cravings and losing the weight faster.

Wear your seat belt

About 38,000 people die in car accidents in the US every year, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration. Among the 40,000 deaths, nearly half involved an unrestrained occupant. There are also more than 3 million car accidents yearly.

Thankfully, the volume of people who wore seat belts in 2019 was at 90 per cent of the population, bringing down the death toll significantly and saving thousands of lives. Wearing a seat belt cuts the risk of injury or death in a car accident by 50 percent.

If you’re one of the 10 per cent of people who still doesn’t wear their seat belt while driving, it’s time to change your tune. You’re not invincible, and car accidents can come out of nowhere. Clicking it each time you get in a vehicle may be the healthiest choice you make this year.

Wear sunscreen

Skin cancer is among the most common types of cancer in the world with more than one in five Americans being diagnosed with the condition.

Wearing sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher every day reduces your chances of developing this disease by 40 per cent. Higher SPF sunscreen is even better at dropping your risk.

Get a checkup

The general recommendation for seeing a healthcare provider is once per year, and this checkup is typically free with your insurance. If you’re elderly, have underlying health conditions, or are recovering from a serious illness, you should consider seeing your doctor more often.

Modern medicine is incredible, and we now have amazing ways to screen and test for potential health problems, including cancer. Identifying a serious health condition like cancer early on through regular checkups could be lifesaving!





