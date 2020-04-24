April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Anytime (Cyprus) supports the community and its customers

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Anytime (Cyprus) supports the community and its customers Insurance company Anytime (Cyprus), a subsidiary of INTERAMERICAN, is supporting its customers, as well as the broader Cypriot community, during this difficult time by donating medical equipment to the state services.

Specifically, the company has donated 100 digital patient monitoring systems worth €20,000 to state health organisation Okypy. Through the use of these, medical professionals can remotely monitor patients.

In addition, Anytime has rolled out a specialised four-month insurance scheme at a discounted price. This aims to service people who have to use their car during this time with an applicable insurance scheme.

Finally, Anytime has integrated ‘stay at home’ requests into its communication since the government measures were first enacted. In relation to this, Anytime is offering a 25% discount on home insurance schemes, with the added option of being able to pay in quarterly instalments.

For more details and information the public can visit www.anytimeonline.com.cy or call 800 88 800.

 



