April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 3,600 checked, 65 booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01

As the result of 3,600 police checks 65 drivers and pedestrians were booked for violating the decree on movements during 12 hours from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

According to a police announcement, 1,263 checks were made in Nicosia from 6pm until 6am, 1,188 in Limassol, 447 in Larnaca, 108 in Paphos, 175 in the Famagusta region and 167 in the Morphou district.

In addition, 211 inspections were carried out by traffic police and 41 by the response unit of police (MMAD).

Eight premises out of the 826 which were inspected during the night violated the ban and were booked.



Related posts

Coronavirus: beach visits probably in, crossings and airports out for now

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: church standoff ends, priest to be taken to court

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Anastasiades tells EU counterparts package should focus on hard-hit states

Elias Hazou

Armenian Genocide to be commemorated on Friday

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: stronger response needed to counter spike in domestic violence

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: dentists say left without supplies

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign