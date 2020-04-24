April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: civil defence fields 500 calls a day

By Gina Agapiou00
The call centre operates from 8am to 9pm

Cyprus civil defence is receiving about 500 requests daily for clarifications on the restrictive measures implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, the force announced on Friday.

Between March 28 and April 24, the call centre of the civil defence received about 20,000 calls from the public inquiring further information about interior ministry’s announcements regarding the pandemic. Calls decreased after the first week of operation, but have remained steady at about 500 calls per day.

Questions mainly centre on the restrictive measures and the exceptional cases which they can move without requiring a permit or sending a text.

The call centre operates from 8am to 9pm with permanent staff and volunteers of the force.

Civil defence staff are also assisting police in their patrols to check the proper implementation of the decrees monitoring movement.

Meanwhile, the force said it is continuing to manage migration issues while remaining alert for any other urgent issues that might come up such as fires or floods.

The citizen service lines are: 22495666, 22495671, 22421600 and 22421745.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Over €5,000 in fines for breaking quarantine

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Health officials briefed on EU warning over anti-malaria drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Sixteenth anniversary of Annan plan rejection

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Bodies of four Cypriots who died of virus stuck in London

Jonathan Shkurko

News podcast: The benefits of yoga to keep you healthy in mind, body and spirit

Rosie Charalambous

Coronavirus: Cyprus slow to adopt working from home pre-virus

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign