April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus seeking AI solutions to Covid-19 challenges

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Research and Innovation Foundation (Idek) in collaboration with the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy on Friday issued a call for expressions of interest aimed at creating an open channel of communication and cooperation to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The invitation aims to coordinate national efforts and to seek and develop synergies at the local level, while also taking into account regional, European and global initiatives, priorities and needs.

The issue concerns more than 25 areas with the focus on the use of technologies for the development of artificial intelligence for the collection and management of epidemiological information, the production and creation of equipment to support frontline workers, the development of new diagnostic methods, the facilitation of distance learning, promoting the physical and mental health of people faced with restrictive measures and strengthening access to public services.

The foundation and the ministry want to encourage the local research and business community to submit proposals for the development of innovative approaches, solutions, products and services regarding the wide range of challenges.

“The focus is on both the immediate and long-term effects of the pandemic, and the number of proposals that will be implemented, and the amount of funding that will be allocated will be decided after a relevant evaluation,” the announcement said.

Both organisations and individuals have the right to participate. The deadline for submitting an expression of interest is May 18. For more information and to submit the relevant application, interested parties can visit the Idek website at www.research.org.cy.



