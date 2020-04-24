April 24, 2020

Coronavirus: Further medical supplies from China

A fifth batch of coronavirus-related medical supplies from China arrived on Thursday evening on an Aegean Airlines flight.

The items include masks, swabs for testing and shoe covers which will be distributed to health professionals.

All five flights were operated free of charge by Aegean, while Hellenic Petroleum paid for the fuel.

Part of the delivery has been donated by the Chinese embassy, for which the health ministry expressed its thanks.



