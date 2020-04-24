April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: govt pledges to protect and strengthen health system

By Evie Andreou00
President Nicos Anastasiades meeting healthcare professionals (PIO)

President Nicos Anastasiades reaffirmed the government’s determination for the protection and strengthening of the health system and gave instructions for the implementation of specific actions, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Friday after a meeting with state doctors’ and nurses’ union and their employer, Okypy.

Speaking at the Presidential Palace after the meeting between Anastasiades and the representatives of state health professionals but also of the state health services organisation Okypy, Sentonas said that the president was briefed about the current situation in public hospitals and the existing problems.

Present at the meeting were also the health minister and the health ministry’s permanent secretary.

According to Sentonas, participants discussed and exchanged views on important issues, such as needs in human resources and staffing of public hospitals, staff training, adequacy of equipment and consumables, the completion of infrastructure and the rescheduling of the opening of public hospitals.

“The president reaffirmed to the participants the government’s determination in relation to the protection and strengthening of the health system and gave instructions for the implementation of specific actions,” Sentonas said. He did not elaborate on what these instructions were about.

He added that Anastasiades, addressing the representatives of the unions, “once again thanked the health professionals who have been all this time on the front line of the battle that our country is giving for the confrontation of the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.”



