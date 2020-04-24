April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health officials briefed on EU warning over anti-malaria drugs

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Remedica successful in chloroquine deal with Israel Remedica has successfully managed the import of 5 tons of chloroquine to Cyprus, facilitated by the government of Israel, which provided a military plane for the transportation of the substance from India.
Researchers pack bottles of chloroquine

A letter from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) warning of side effects of using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in alleviating symptoms of the coronavirus has been sent to health officials, it was announced on Friday.

The malaria drugs are used in some cases to fight the coronavirus but their use is controversial.

According to the head of the pharmaceutical and clinical trial services Elena Panagiotopoulou, the letter is available on the website of the pharmaceutical services and has been communicated to the minister of health, the director general of the ministry, the head of pharmaceutical services, and a number of other government officials.

“All health professionals and all those involved are aware of this letter,” she told the Cyprus News Agency.

She explained the drugs cannot be bought without a prescription, adding “they should only be used as part of clinical trials or in accordance with nationally agreed protocols.”

In the letter, EMA, the EU’s drug regulator, urged professionals to closely monitor Covid-19 patients taking the malaria drugs, and “carefully consider the possibility of side effects, particularly with higher doses.”

Extra caution is needed when patients taking the drugs do so in combination with other drugs, the agency warned.

“Recent studies have reported serious, in some cases fatal, heart rhythm problems with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, particularly when taken at high doses or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.”

“Clinical data are still very limited and inconclusive, and the beneficial effects of these medicines in Covid-19 have not been demonstrated. Results from large, well-designed studies are needed to make any conclusions.”

The whole letter can be found here https://www.ema.europa.eu/en

 



