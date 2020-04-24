April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: judicial authorities set to review measures for operation of courts

By George Psyllides00

Judicial authorities are set to review measures regarding the operation of the courts amid the coronavirus crisis, which have effectively brought justice to a standstill.

The issue was discussed by the House legal affairs committee on Friday with the participation of the supreme court president, the Bar Association, the Lelag Service, and the minister for innovation.

“We are deeply concerned as to where we will end up regarding the operation of the courts not just during the period of restrictive measures but also how we will tackle the accumulated problems of the day after,” committee chairman Giorgos Georgiou said.

The supreme court had put strict measures in place since mid-March as part of the overall effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Despite certain exceptions, the courts appear to have fully suspended their operation, which also has a knock-on effect on law firms, Georgiou said.

“Consequently, the issue of reviewing the March 15 decisions was raised. aimed at the full reopening of the courts on all levels,” Georgiou said.

All parties agreed that the issue will be considered during the presidential palace meeting on Monday and the supreme court meeting three days later.

“Our proposals were within the framework of full and smooth operation of all court sections and the court registrars, always in line with the restrictions and decrees in place today or possibly in effect in the coming week,” Georgiou said.

The committee also discussed the matter of e-justice, a much-touted reform that has gone nowhere.

“It is a huge and much discussed issue,” Georgiou said. “Undoubtedly it cannot be implemented from one day to the next.”

At a first stage, the sides agree to enable the electronic submission of court papers that currently require someone’s physical presence at the registrar.

Innovation minister Kyriacos Kokkinos said his department would need six to eight weeks to set up a platform to make this happen.



