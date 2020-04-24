April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: nine new cases announced on Friday, one more death

By Staff Reporter023

A total of nine new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were announced on Friday by the health ministry, bringing the total to 804.

One person a man aged 69 has died, bringing the total deaths to 14, ten men and four women.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus accuses British company of illegally excavating ancient shipwrecks

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: judicial authorities set to review measures for operation of courts

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Cyprus seeking AI solutions to Covid-19 challenges

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: govt pledges to protect and strengthen health system

Evie Andreou

No Cypriots implicated in misuse of EU funding for SMEs, legal service says

George Psyllides

Armenian community marks genocide anniversary

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign