April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Outpatient clinics at Paphos hospital to reopen on Monday

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo. Paphos hospital

A plan has been set in motion for the reopening of the Paphos general hospital’s outpatient clinics on April 27, hospital director Joseph Moutiris said on Friday.

On Thursday, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that, under a new decree coming into force on Monday, both public and private hospitals, which to date have been treating emergencies only, will be allowed to make appointments for patients.

This would be followed with a new decree a few days later, allowing hospitals to carry out previously scheduled surgeries.

As far as the Paphos hospital is concerned, Moutiris said doctors and nurses working there have been preparing since mid-March when, due to a cluster of coronavirus cases detected, more than half of the people working there were ordered to stay at home for an indeterminate amount of time.

At the moment, Moutiris said, the hospital is operating two new temporary wings, specifically a nursing station and a screening clinic for patients that present Covid-19 symptoms but who haven’t been tested yet.



