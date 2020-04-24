April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Over €5,000 in fines for breaking quarantine

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos district court has fined 11 people €5,400 in total for failing to abide by the quarantine law.

According to police, the court imposed 11 fines on Thursday and Friday with the lowest being €300 and the highest €700 to people who failed to abide by the government’s restrictive measures against the spreading of Covid-19.

Three more people who were unable to pay the €300 fine received prison sentences.



