April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police chief says those in Erimi church committed a serious offence

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police outside the church in Erimi (CNA)

The chief of police Kypros Michaelides has said that all those who were caught inside at the Ayios Georgios Spileon church in Erimi in Limassol on Thursday have been booked for holding an illegal gathering.

“We booked them all, we are not here to close an eye for anyone,” Michaelides said on Friday.

“Our job is to ensure the public health, so everyone is the same in the eyes of the law, whether he is a community leader, a mayor or anyone else.”

Police said the standoff started on Thursday morning after police were notified of a service taking place at the church in the presence of the public. The spokesman said there were between 20 to 25 people involved.

Michaelides said the incident was quite serious and the matter will be brought to court.

According to reports, 14 people have already been questioned, including the church’s priest. The case will be then handed to the attorney general, who will take a decision on the matter.



Related posts

Coronavirus: civil defence fields 500 calls a day

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Over €5,000 in fines for breaking quarantine

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Health officials briefed on EU warning over anti-malaria drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Sixteenth anniversary of Annan plan rejection

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Bodies of four Cypriots who died of virus stuck in London

Jonathan Shkurko

News podcast: The benefits of yoga to keep you healthy in mind, body and spirit

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign