Coronavirus: Pyla’s TC community leader calls on GC counterpart to apologise

The Turkish Cypriot leader of the mixed village Pyla has called on his Greek Cypriot counterpart to apologise for the baseless accusations that ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay had urged people not to participate at the coronavirus testing, which took place in the village this week.

Community leader Veysel Guden reacted to the accusations from his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Simos Mytides, that Turkish Cypriots shunned the testing arranged for local government workers and people working in shops because Ozersay told them not to go.

Mytides said on Thursday that the free testing took place on Wednesday on the wishes of both community leaders and after consultations with the government but that only one Turkish Cypriot went to get tested because Ozersay or his office had urged them not to and that he would send a medical team from the north instead.

An ambulance with medical staff from the north had attempted to cross to Pyla on Wednesday but were not allowed to do so without being quarantined for 14 days as per the existing measures against coronavirus, Mytides said on Thursday.

In total 64 people were tested on Wednesday including one Turkish Cypriot woman. All tests were negative.

The request for testing came after four people from Pyla were tested positive to Covid-19 up to last week. Another person was tested positive since, prior to Wednesday’s testing.

Guden said in a lengthy statement published in Turkish Cypriot media, that though he felt it was positive that a team would be coming to the village for free testing, he had asked Ozersay for help after several Turkish Cypriot business owners in the village had said they did not want to be treated in the south of the island in case they tested positive to the virus. He said they had asked that a team was sent from the north instead.

He also said he had informed Mytides of the request of these business owners.

Guden said that after consultations with Ozersay, it was decided that a testing team would be sent from the north which, however, was not allowed to cross from the Pergamos checkpoint. He said that according to his information, Greek Cypriot authorities had approached the UN about not allowing the team to cross, despite efforts he also made with the UN and the British Bases, which operates the Pergamos crossing.

Guden said that Ozersay, who offered to help after the request was made, was falsely accused.

He said he was disappointed by Mytides’ behaviour and called on him to apologise.

He also expressed hope that Mytides would “change this attitude” for the sake of harmony and the future of Pyla, which he said, was a village with “a sensitive balance”.

He also called on Unficyp to solve the problem as soon as possible so that health workers were allowed to cross from the north to carry out the tests, and on the British High Commission to stop preventing the team from crossing.

“Arranging for the government to send a team for the testing was a joint effort,” Mytides told the Cyprus Mail on Friday after Guden’s statements.

He added that he was at the disposal of the Turkish Cypriot community in Pyla to arrange for another round of testing soon for those who did not get tested on Wednesday.





