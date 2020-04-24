April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drugs, stolen goods arrests

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos police on Friday arrested three men on suspicion of possession of stolen property and drugs.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was arrested after 20g of cannabis and a small quantity of crystal meth were found in his house.

The suspect could not provide sufficient information as to the origin of the two target shooting guns found in his house, and police suspect they are related to a house theft in Milia village that took place in April 17 to 20.

The origin of other electrical tools also found in his house is also being investigated.

Two more men, aged 22, were arrested in connection with the same crimes following witness testimony.

 



