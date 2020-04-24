April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Epic offers free internet access to students

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Epic offers free internet access to students Epic is joining forces with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth during this difficult time and is offering free internet access to 230 public school students.

Epic is joining forces with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth during this difficult time and is offering free internet access to 230 public school students.

As part of its social responsibility programme, #NoOneAlone, the company will provide internet connections for free to 230 families that do not have internet access from home, so that no student is left without internet.

Thanos Chronopoulos, CEO of Epic, stated: “The work of the Ministry of Education for distance education is very important. We want to help and reinforce this effort so we offer free internet services to students who need it. We want them to be able to do their homework, attend classes online, but also communicate more easily with their classmates. These days we are all in this together, we are all united. No one will be left alone, especially students.”

Through targeted actions under the social responsibility programme #NoOneAlone, Epic supports excluded and vulnerable groups that are most in need during this period.



Related posts

Cablenet stands by those who really need it

Press Release

Lidl collects €40,000 for Cyprus Red Cross Society

Press Release

Novartis donates $150,000 to Cyprus Ministry of Health

Press Release

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC tops Legal 500 rankings for 2020

Press Release

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers

Press Release

‘The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ founder helps UK Cypriot community

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign