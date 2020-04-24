April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Podcast

News podcast: The benefits of yoga to keep you healthy in mind, body and spirit

By Rosie Charalambous0686

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • As the lockdown continues, we hear about the benefits of yoga to keep you healthy in mind, body and spirit – and try out some basic postures

Also available here



