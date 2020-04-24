Friday, April 24: Coronavirus global update

More than 2,725,391 people have been infected across the world and over 191,055 have died but at the same time 745,820 people have recovered.

7.05 Coronavirus tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan’s southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.

Authorities have tested about half the vessel’s crew of 623 and are racing to screen the rest after finding one of them infected this week, fanning worries that the illness could spread wider and eventually put a strain on medical services.

6.49 Australian PM says will be illegal for non-health officials to get data from COVID-19 app

People other than authorised health officials will be banned by law from accessing data collected in government smartphone software to trace the contacts of people with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

“It will be illegal for information to go out of that data store to any other person other than that for whom the whole thing is designed, and that is to support the health worker in the state to be able to undertake the contact tracing,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

5.47 Philippines extends capital’s coronavirus lockdown to May 15

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended until May 15 a lockdown in the capital Manila, his spokesman said on Friday, stretching to eight weeks one of the world’s strictest community quarantines to curb coronavirus infections.

The measures will be expanded to other regions with big outbreaks but modified in lower-risk areas, which would see a partial resumption of work, transport and commerce, Harry Roque told reporters.

5.02 NZ finmin says there will be time when economy would need more stimulus

New Zealand’s finance minister said on Friday there will be a time when more stimulus would be needed to boost the economy that has taken a hit due to the impact of the coronavirus.

“There will come a time when we will need some more stimulus in the economy. There are a range of options available on how to do that,” Grant Robertson said in a news conference, adding that no decisions have been taken yet on how more stimulus would be added.

4.59 Saudi G20 presidency urges more donations to fund pandemic response

The Saudi presidency of the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday called for additional immediate donations to fund the emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic and develop needed vaccines.

In a statement, the G20 secretariat said $1.9 billion had been donated by countries, philanthropic organizations and the private sector toward an $8 billion target set by the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, but more funds were needed.

3.52 China reports 6 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,804.

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that 2 of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas.

There were 6 such imported cases reported a day earlier.

3.21 Mexico announced 99 more deaths as cases rise to 11,633

More than 1,000 new cases and 99 deaths were reported in Mexico over the past 24 hours. Total deaths now number1,069.

2.44 Panama registers 174 new cases

Panama health authorities announced 174 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 5,166 cases. So far there have been 146 deaths, two in the last 24 hours

1.23 Costa Rica pushes back coronavirus, reducing current cases

While parts of Latin America enter the toughest phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica has for the past week reported a steady fall in the number of people currently infected, in a sign the country’s approach to the crisis may be paying off.

The first country in Central America to register a coronavirus infection on March 6, Costa Rica has gone three days without reporting a related fatality. Thursday was the seventh day in succession in which the number of active cases fell.

00.58 Algeria eases coronavirus lockdown for Ramadan

Algeria will ease confinement measures from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday by shortening a night curfew and lifting a full lockdown for a province near the capital Algiers, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.

It said the full lockdown in the Blida province south of Algiers will be replaced with a curfew from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. while a 3 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew in nine provinces, including Algiers, will be shortened to run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

What happened on Thursday, 23 April

EUROPE

France has expanded its list of drugs that face export restrictions through the coronavirus crisis despite repeated calls from the European Union to lift curbs that could cause shortages in other countries, documents show.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled she was open to offering major financial support for a coronavirus recovery package worth as much as 2 trillion euros, but wanted to see how it would be used before committing.

Spain’s daily increase in fatalities further steadied at around 2% on Thursday, as the government apologised for confusion over lockdown rules for children.

Greece extended its general lockdown by a week to May 4, saying any relaxation would be staggered over May and June.

Two British doctors who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients have launched a legal challenge against the government over what they say is a lack of protective kits and unclear guidance on when and how it should be used.

AMERICAS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization was needed following its handling of the pandemic and that the United States, the WHO’s biggest donor, may never restore funding to the U.N. body.

The U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington on Thursday to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, funding small businesses and hospitals.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died on Tuesday night after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomized clinical trial, the Financial Times reported, but the drugmaker said the results from the study in China were inconclusive as it was terminated early.

Peru’s reported coronavirus cases rapidly increased this week and topped 20,000 on Thursday, doubling in nine days, as President Martin Vizcarra extended a national quarantine in the world’s No. 2 copper producer.

Canada pledged new money to develop and eventually mass-produce vaccines in its fight against the coronavirus.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

South Asia’s infections have crossed 37,000, with more than half in India, complicating the task of governments looking to ease lockdowns.

Around $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries would be cancelled under a global deal proposed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel starting Friday, barring a few exceptions

Malaysia will extend travel and other curbs by two weeks to May 12, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said, but more sectors may be allowed to resume operations.

Spooked by a sharp increase in cases in the navy, Taiwan is debating whether to consider a broad lockdown.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

African nations that lack ventilators will receive some from a donation of 300 supplied by the Jack Ma Foundation.

The governors of Nigeria’s 36 states agreed to ban interstate movement for two weeks.

Botswana’s president and lawmakers were released from two weeks in quarantine after testing negative.

Egypt will keep a night-time curfew for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan to combat the coronavirus spread but make it one hour shorter.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

World stock markets climbed as investors weighed a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus against stark economic data showing the toll of the pandemic.

Global economic activity all but ground to a halt this month as government-imposed lockdowns took a particularly heavy toll on the world’s service industry, surveys showed.

A record 26 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last five weeks, meaning all the jobs created during the longest employment boom in U.S. history were wiped out in about a month.

Japan offered its bleakest assessment of the economy in over a decade as the pandemic threatens to tip the world’s third-largest economy into a deep recession.

South Korea’s ruling party and the government agreed to provide cash handouts to every household, not just to families below the top 30 percentile of income as previously announced.

Italy will target a budget deficit of around 10% of national output in 2020, and the gap will remain above 3% in 2021, as it readies a new stimulus package to soften the economic hit from the virus.

German consumer morale was driven to a record low heading into May, a survey showed, with the pandemic having a far more severe impact on household spending intentions than forecasters had estimated.





