April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy fog in Troodos, driver urged to be cautious

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Friday evening urged drivers in mountain areas to be careful due to low visibility because of dense fog.

The fog is occurring on the roads between Evrychou, Kakopetria and Karvounas and from Karvounas to Pinewood and Pedoulas.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully, keep safety distance from other vehicles and have their fog lights on.

 



