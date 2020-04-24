April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain to accompany sharp drop in temperature

By Annette Chrysostomou00

While temperatures reached 30C just two days ago, the top temperature on Friday is expected to drop sharply to around 23C inland, with rain, isolated thunderstorms and hail also expected.

The highest temperature in coastal areas will be 20C and 16C in the mountains.

At night, it will drop to 12C in most areas and 8C in the higher mountains.

For Saturday similar weather has been forecast, while it will be slightly warmer on Sunday.

On Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy, with temperatures at levels which are slightly lower than the seasonal average.



