April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shots fired on house

By Staff Reporter00

A shot shattered the bedroom window of a house in Ormidia in the Larnaca district in the early morning hours on Friday.

According to police, the shot was fired at a house owned by a 44-year-old man at around 3am.

The window was damaged but nobody was injured.

The scene has been cordoned off and investigations into the incident have started.

 



Staff Reporter

