April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tractor incident victim dies

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The 78-year-old man who was in critical condition in Paphos hospital after being injured by his tractor died on Thursday evening.

He was taken to hospital after his tractor overturned in a field in the Paphos district on Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor hit an olive tree in a field in the area and the elderly man fell down and injured his legs, which were crushed by the vehicle.

He underwent lengthy surgery in the hospital after it was decided he could not be transported to Limassol.

The section of the hospital had been closed for nearly a month because of the coronavirus and the hospital asked the state health services Okypy for permission to operate.

The surgery was performed by the surgeon on-duty and an orthopaedist working at the state hospital, together with a vascular surgeon from the private sector.

The man was treated in the intensive care unit until his death on Thursday at 10pm.



Related posts

Rain to accompany sharp drop in temperature

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 3,600 checked, 65 booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: beach visits probably in, crossings and airports out for now

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: church standoff ends, priest to be taken to court

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Anastasiades tells EU counterparts package should focus on hard-hit states

Elias Hazou

Armenian Genocide to be commemorated on Friday

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign