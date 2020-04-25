A week in the village

While many of this summer’s music festivals are on hold as we wait for the pandemic to phase out, Louvana Records has released a documentary about Fengaros Music Village 2019, created by Zedem Media.
Edited by cinematographer Paris Christofi, the documentary shows the experience of a week at Fengaros Music Village through the workshops, evening concerts and jam sessions, as well as the exchanges between instructors and participants.
Last year’s edition was the organisation’s sixth, in which eleven music, theatre and radio production workshops as well as an artist residency were hosted. Additionally, Fengaros Music Village was given the very special opportunity to host the kick-off meeting of SuCarMuS (Sustainable Careers in the Music Sector) – a year-long programme co-funded by the EU’s Creative Europe in which nine emerging music professionals from the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean were selected to be mentored by established and well-respected music professionals from across Europe.
The documentary depicts the lively evening activities that took place including concerts in the traditional village square of Kato Drys which were free. The camera leads viewers into the perspective of both onlooker and participant in the jam sessions that immediately follow the evening concerts.
The tradition of these free-style jam sessions with instructors, participants and the public is a particularly important aspect of Fengaros Music Village, as it not only provides participants with a chance to improvise and perform live with experienced musicians in front of an audience, but to also meet other musicians and potential future collaborators, as well as to experiment with new techniques learnt during the daytime workshops.
The 2019 edition of Fengaros Music Village saw nationals from Cyprus, the UK, Greece, the Netherlands and Hungary, ranging from the ages of 16 to 49 signing up to be taught by the organisation’s host of music and arts professionals. The participants’ specialisations ranged from pop and rock song-writing, to folk singing, to theatre performance and some already had years of professional experience in music performance and composing, while others were earlier in their artistic journey or formal education.
Watch the documentary here: https://youtu.be/2LnboF2iBLQ