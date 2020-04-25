April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 87 booked overnight for breaking movement ban

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Police reported 87 pedestrians and drivers for violating the movement ban out of 3,397 checks from 6pm on Friday evening until 6am on Saturday across the island.

Out of 495 conducted in premises across the island two violations were reported, the police press office said.

Breaking down the checks across the island, in Nicosia out of 1,156 checks seven violations were reported, in Limassol out of 940 checks 36 violations were reported, in Larnaca out of 414 checks 24 violations were reported, in Paphos out of 251 spot-checks three violations were reported, in Famagusta out of 261 checks 13 violations were reported and in Morphou no violations were reported after 79 checks.

Out of 219 checks the traffic police reported three violations, while the emergency response unit reported one violation out of 77 checks it conducted.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

