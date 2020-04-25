April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Animal Party calls for donations of food to dog and cat shelters

By Jonathan Shkurko051

The Animal Party has made an appeal to people to donate dog and cat food to animal shelters, which they say are in dire need of support during the coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement released by the party on Saturday said many stray cats and dogs cannot find food anymore as a result of restaurants’ and hotels’ closures.

The party said it has sent more than 300 kilos of food to Ayia Napa and another 300 kilos to other shelters and volunteers around the country.

The food was donated by companies or by members of the public who had responded to the party’s appeal, the statement added.

The Animal Party also praised the municipality of Ayia Napa, “for its prompt response to the situation” and urged other municipalities to follow the example it set.

The party said the appeal was mainly for cat food, as there is a greater need for it compared to dog food and urged anyone who can help to call 70078080.

Earlier in April, the Animal Party and the veterinarians’ association urged the public to ignore rumours that pets can spread coronavirus to humans.

It also called on people to continue feeding strays with kibble and giving them water but also leave out breadcrumbs for birds, recalling that “they too are victims of the whole coronavirus situation”.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Justice Minister says new developments to be announced next week

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Despite tough hours ICU workers keeping patients’ spirit up (pics, video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Man in serious condition after tractor accident

Evie Andreou

Technical problem at Vassiliko caused problems around the island

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Information about lifting of measures not accurate says Petrides

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Celine Dion concert slated to go ahead as planned

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign