Coronavirus: audit office probing contracts related testing

THE audit office said on Friday it would probe contracts the health ministry signed for coronavirus testing of 20,000 public and private sector employees, after accusations surfaced about price discrepancies.

The audit office said it was looking to avoid ‘profiteering by individuals’. The health ministry originally set the prices of the tests at €110, based on what the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) charges.

However, “some private laboratories charged their private customers higher prices,” before the contracts were signed with the ministry on April 10.

The audit office also added the price may be too high for the tests, noting earlier statements made by the mayor of Paphos, Phedonas Phedonos, who said private labs were charging inflated prices.

The office said it had received evidence of a health ministry offer dated April 13, which calls for the supply of consumables for testing at state hospitals labs. The prices listed on the offer, show the consumables only cost €29, which the audit office said make up a large part of the testing.

“This also contributed to the fact that the price of €110 (of which theoretically consumables are a large part) is very high,” the office said in their announcement.

The Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) also said in a memo to the health ministry on April 15 that the mass testing would allow them to lower the overall price of the test €85, the audit office said.

“The private labs, having the signed contracts in their hands, unfortunately refused to lower the price at all,” it added.

Opposition party Akel said in a statement on Friday complaints were ongoing when it came to testing front-line workers.

The party’s spokesman Stephanos Stephanou said the problems occur when businesses apply for the testing and are told there are none left.

He said the party had called on the government to set aside more funds for free testing.

The government also needs to make a schedule to ensure all the media and small businesses are covered in the testing, he said.

It was also announced on Friday that a further 2,000 coronavirus tests would be funded by the government for workers in the private sector.

The further 2,000 tests will be added to the 20,000 tests being already carried out at the state’s expense on private and public sector workers.

The new batch of tests will be available to workers at bakeries and supermarkets, fruit markets, butchers, fishmongers, mini-markets, and nursing homes, the ministry said. Individuals also working in other supply chain businesses (production of goods and deliveries) will also be tested. The testing will be provided for people, who did not get tested in the batch of 20,000, originally allocated.

The ministry said they were looking to help small to medium sized businesses, which employ up to 15 people.

The clinical labs conducting the testing have also been told to give preference to businesses that did not take part in the batch of 20,000 tests.

In addition, 20 per cent of the 2,000 tests (400 tests) have been assigned for nursing-home workers. The nursing homes’ management must contact the laboratories to arrange an appointment.

Testing will begin immediately and will finish on April 30, the ministry said.





