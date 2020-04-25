Coronavirus: Celine Dion concert slated to go ahead as planned

There is no change regarding Celine Dion’s Nicosia concert slated to take place at the beginning of August, the Cyprus organiser reassured on Saturday after the superstar announced the postponement of the first months of the European leg of her Courage World Tour.

The world tour was scheduled to kick-off in Prague on May 21 but Dion announced she was postponing all 27 show dates in 19 cities until July 25, with the intention to announce as many rescheduled dates as possible, “when it is safe and approved to proceed with events in each of the cities.”

“The Cyprus concert has not been postponed,” the organiser told the Cyprus Mail, adding that any developments will depend also on the restrictive measures announced by the government.

According to the local organiser, most of the tickets for the Nicosia concert, at GSP stadium, have been sold. There is currently, however, a freeze on the sale of the remaining few tickets until the situation is clearer.

Organisers in some countries have had to postpone concerts due to government regulations against the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is mostly concerts in central Europe that have been postponed,” the Cyprus organiser said, adding that concerts taking place in countries around the same time as in Cyprus such as Greece, Israel and Malta are still on.

Dion and producers Concerts West/AEG Presents said they are fully committed to bringing the Courage World Tour to Europe as soon as it is safe and practical to do so.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have lost loved ones and suffered so much during this devastating coronavirus pandemic. I know that everyone is struggling to adapt to these challenging circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. Eventually, we’ll get through this… hopefully, sooner rather than later,” said Dion on the postponement of the concerts.

Expressing her admiration for healthcare professionals, first responders and volunteers, she added that she looks forward to the days “when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together. For the time being, health and safety is the top priority for everyone… but I can’t wait to get back on stage and be with all of you again.”

The Courage World Tour launched in North America in September 2019 and completed 52 sold-out shows before going on hiatus due to Covid-19 in March.





