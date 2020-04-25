Coronavirus: Distance learning more of a struggle for some than others

Teachers in both the private and public sector have been adapting to distance learning and online training since the coronavirus restrictions were imposed although for some the transition was easier than for others.

Teacher at the IMS private school Nicholas Economides said the children had been using a software platform to submit homework and read lecture notes for the past seven months. The only change was in the delivery of the lesson, which now took place through teleconferencing.

“We didn’t need a lot of preparation, neither on the teachers’ nor the students’ side,” he said. “As a school, this year saw us doing away with all paper and going fully digital.”

“In terms of the notes I used to write in class, I now just share the screen and the students can see what I’m writing,” Economides added.

For Sotiris Pafitis, CEO of SCP Academy that offers IT training courses, the transition posed a few more problems. “We were ready for self-studying but we were not fully ready for all of our courses in terms of live training,” he said.

“Distance learning was already in our objectives for 2020. The outbreak has made us, and the industry in general, realise a technological jump of maybe two years, in the space of two weeks,” Pafitis added.

There were concerns about how students would respond to distance learning and whether they would use this as an excuse to fool around.

“Due to schools closing before government offices or other businesses, most students were at home without supervision, so I was afraid they would not log into the online session on time for a number of reasons,” Economides said.

He was concerned about how seriously his students would take distance learning. Would they be fooling around excessively during an online session, not bother with their appearance, or find excuses to get out of joining a lesson?

“The school formally notified the parents that lessons would continue as normal and that if kids didn’t attend the online sessions they would be marked as absent. This worked as the children did not miss any lessons. In terms of appearance, thankfully the kids I deal with are quite conscientious and are neat and presentable when on camera,” Economides said.

There was also the issue of maintaining a student’s attention. Pafitis told the Cyprus Mail that this was something they researched in preparation. It involved going through theses and dissertations on the subject of distance learning.

“We’re employing various pedagogical techniques [to maintain a student’s attention span]. We use jokes, use life scenarios to feed into a conversation, voice modulation (voice ups, voice downs), and deploy videos and graphics,” Pafitis said.

Beyond the technical and educational aspects, distance learning also involved the social element. Economides said his students had become aware that distance learning was not ideal or perfect. They missed the personal contact with teachers, and even more with their classmates and friends.

“I feel bad for children who are shy or find it hard to socialise, who had just started to make friends and interact with other kids and participate in more group activities (especially in class, where some of them used to be afraid to raise their hand to voice an opinion) who had to go back to isolation because of the outbreak,” Economides added.

This feeds into the general debate as to the future of education and if a balance can be found.

Pafitis thinks the answer is somewhere in the middle of the two formats, where the convenience of distance learning is mixed with the social benefits of in-class teaching.

“I believe we’ll be moving to a hybrid model. Students will prefer if they have the option for distance learning, on a selective basis. For example, a student may think, ‘If I can, I would like to be able to learn from home on a specific day’. However, some students prefer real, face-to-face contact. Some also like the commitment of physically being in class. It helps them in terms of discipline,” Pafitis said.

Economides hoped the current experience imparts a certain lesson to students of the tech generation.

“I hope that after the quarantine has been lifted, that children will see the value in offline interactions,” Economides said.





