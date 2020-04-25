Coronavirus: Friendship Circle offering free home disinfection to needy

Friendship Circle Cyprus announced on Friday that they were now able to offer a professional home disinfection service to the elderly and families of children with special needs free of charge.

The service, carried out by professionals, using products from a well-known Israeli company, will be offered free of charge to those in need, the organisation said. It added that they were in full adherence with government health regulations.

Friendship Circle said it had extended its scope of activities as part of the special situation following the coronavirus outbreak, “turning to immediate assistance of elderly people and families in need who find themselves in a difficult financial situation due to the lockdown.”

This initiative is now in its third week during which Friendship Circle has been preparing and delivering over 1,000 meals per day.

“To help combat Covid-19, the Jewish Community of Cyprus, along with the volunteers of the Friendship Circle are delivering, delicious and nutritious hot meals across the island, to people in need,” it said.

With each delivery, it said, they also give medical masks, gloves and hand sanitiser, ensuring that everyone stays safe in this time of crisis.

Director of Activities of Friendship Circle, Rami Meir, thanked all the volunteers, drivers, donors and assistants who made this possible.

“There are no words to express the immense gratitude I owe to you, for your cooperation, with a beautiful eye and in good spirits. Your dedication during this period is not self-evident, it is above and beyond all expectations, and I am sure you will be engraved in the history of our era,” Meir said.

He also thanked the members of the Jewish community in Cyprus, to the circle of supporters from the business community, “who continue to stand by us all the way for the benefit of the entire Cypriot population during this difficult time.”

“All prayers that this period in the shadow of the coronavirus will end soon, and we can all return to normal life, and the “Friendship Circle Cyprus” will be able to continue other projects, most notably the assistance of children with special needs and their families,” Meir said.

The organisation urged people who may know someone in need of food, assistance, medical guidance or anything else, to call Friendship Circle on 97 835501.

To reach Friendship Circle regarding the free disinfection services for the elderly and families of children with special needs, please contact: Christos on 96 902868.





