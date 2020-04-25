April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Hospitals to start receiving other patients from Monday

By Evie Andreou00

Outpatient clinics in state hospitals will start operating on Monday but only for people with appointments, authorities clarified on Saturday.

These clinics will now also be receiving not urgent cases for consultations but only after appointments to ensure the health and safety of both staff and patients.

State health services organisation Okypy said that all patients with oncological, haematological and kidney problems, as well as other vulnerable groups, such as paraplegics, who are already being served after scheduled appointments, will continue to be served in the same way.

Appointments cancelled in all hospitals due to the pandemic will be rescheduled and affected patients will be informed, Okypy said.

Surgeries for people whose condition is not life threatening are still on hold until further notice.

 

 



