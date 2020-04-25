April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Information about lifting of measures not accurate says Petrides

By Evie Andreou00

Recent information about the first phase of the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions is largely inaccurate, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Saturday, pointing out that the proposal to restart of the economy will be finalised on Monday.

Petrides told the Cyprus News Agency that the ministerial committee tasked with preparing the proposal will finalise the details on the first phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions on Monday. The proposal will then be presented to President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday, while cabinet will take the final decisions on Wednesday, he said.

Petrides chairs the committee in which the ministers of health, energy, transport, labour, tourism and digital policy are members.

According to Petrides, the ministerial committee will take into account all the data that will be presented by the epidemiological team and the advisory committee.

“We will take into account all scientific, economic and social data,” he said, adding that they cannot take any decision based on each of these data sets alone.

The minister cautioned that some information circulating concerning the first phase of relaxations was not accurate.

“Many of the things presented as decisions are baseless,” the minister said.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the lifting of restrictions will take place in four stages from May 4, taking between two and three months, and provided there is no resurgence of the coronavirus.

The heads of employer groups had said earlier in the week after consultations with the labour ministry that everyone agreed that the first to be allowed to launch operations would be construction and retail businesses such as stores selling construction material while subcontractors, plumbers and painters would also resume operations.

Reports also said that in the first phase, authorities are expected to allow more daily movements – currently only one outing is allowed – and the opening of small construction sites, small and medium businesses and retail shops.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Celine Dion concert slated to go ahead as planned

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Hospitals to start receiving other patients from Monday

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Nicosia supermarket, Limassol confectionery find cases

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Akinci urges WHO to establish a direct communication with north

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Distance learning more of a struggle for some than others

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: 24 fined for holding party in in Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign