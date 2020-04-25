April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Justice Minister says new developments to be announced next week

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol district court

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Saturday there will be new developments in the field of justice in the coming week.

Judicial authorities are set to review measures regarding the operation of the courts amid the coronavirus crisis, which have effectively brought justice to a standstill.

After the issue was discussed by the House legal affairs committee on Friday, Savvides said that from next week onwards the courts will operate at a much faster pace as “swift delivery of justice is a very important element in the correct functioning of the state.”

Regarding the implementation of an e-justice system, Savvides admitted that “despite being one of the key elements of the justice reform, it will take some time to put it into practice.”

The justice reform focuses on four key areas: court operations, judicial training, e-justice and the reform of the Rules of Civil Procedure.

“It is exactly because we are still far from having a complete e-justice system in place, it is necessary to discuss interim measures to speed up the functioning of the courts,” Savvides said.

He added that some court proceedings might take place via video conference, especially where the proceedings concern lawyers’ statements and do not require the participation of defendants and witnesses.

“We set up a team of experts to examine legal and technical issues and make comprehensive changes as soon as possible,” Savvides concluded.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Despite tough hours ICU workers keeping patients’ spirit up (pics, video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Man in serious condition after tractor accident

Evie Andreou

Technical problem at Vassiliko caused problems around the island

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Information about lifting of measures not accurate says Petrides

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Celine Dion concert slated to go ahead as planned

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Hospitals to start receiving other patients from Monday

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign