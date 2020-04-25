April 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Nicosia supermarket, Limassol confectionery find cases

By Evie Andreou00

The health ministry on Saturday announced that coronavirus cases were detected in an Alphamega supermarket in Nicosia and a confectionery workshop in Limassol.

The announcement follows a government decision to alert the public when coronavirus cases are detected in public and private sector services.

The health ministry said that cases have been detected at the Alphamega Acropolis store’s bakery and cafeteria.

The shop’s management said they have removed the people who tested positive for the virus and their close contacts and have disinfected the areas in line with government guidelines, the ministry said.

The cafeteria remains closed while the bakery will operate without staff and only pre-packaged goods will be available.

One case has also been detected at the Panikos Miltiadous confectionery workshop in Limassol.

The business in question told the ministry that the person found positive to the virus and their close contacts have been removed from the premises, which were disinfected.

 



