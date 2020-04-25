April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Six new cases recorded on Saturday

By Evie Andreou

The health ministry on Saturday announced that six new Covid-19 cases were detected.

This brings the total number of cases to 810.

Three cases concern contacts of people already tested positive, one person who arrived from abroad, one was among the 20,000 tests given to workers serving people and one person tested positive from a private initiative.

There have been 19 deaths so far; 14 concern people who died of coronavirus and five who died with coronavirus.

More later…

 



