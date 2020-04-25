April 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Three repatriation flights due on Saturday

Larnaca airport

Three repatriation flights are expected to land at Larnaca airport on Saturday, one from Crete and two from the UK.

The first to land is due from Heraklion at 2.45pm, the second one from Birmingham at 6.50pm and the third one from London at 8.50pm.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said daily repatriation flights will land in the country until April 30 for Cypriot citizens and legal residents based on a priorities list.

The people who are classified as vulnerable and therefore have priority are those with pre-existing medical conditions and students in their first year or in a foundation course at university, living in student halls.

All will undergo a coronavirus test once they land in Cyprus and will be quarantined in state facilities for 14 days.

Reports published on Wednesday suggested that around 3,000 people will be flown back to the island over the next month.

 



