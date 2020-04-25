April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in serious condition after tractor accident

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

A 76-year-old man from Chirokitia is in serious condition at the Nicosia general hospital after being crushed by his tractor.

The accident occurred at around 10.30am while he was working in his field in Zygi. Under conditions that are being investigated, he was crushed by the tractor he was driving.

The man was freed by firemen and taken to the Nicosia general hospital. His condition is considered especially serious.

On Thursday a 78-year-old man who was critical injured in Paphos on Wednesday afternoon died.

The tractor hit an olive tree in a field in the area and the elderly man fell down and injured his legs, which were crushed by the vehicle.

He underwent lengthy surgery in the hospital after it was decided he could not be transported to Limassol.

The section of the hospital had been closed for nearly a month because of the coronavirus and the hospital asked the state health services Okypy for permission to operate.



