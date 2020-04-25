April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met office issues yellow warning for Saturday afternoon

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The meteorology department issued a yellow warning for storms on Saturday between noon and 6pm.

The storms are projected to be strong and accompanied by hail, while it is very likely they will affect mountainous areas, inland and the southeastern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

Rainfall is likely to be over 35mm per hour.

The public is urged to take precautionary measures in exposed areas such as mountains, forests and valleys.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: 87 booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: audit office probing contracts related testing

Peter Michael

Government withdraws kosher meat bill for ‘further study’

Evie Andreou

Heavy fog in Troodos, drivers urged to be cautious

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: mandatory masks in the north, fine or jail for offenders

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: police say domestic violence ‘not up significantly’ because of lockdown

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign