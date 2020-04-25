April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

‘No evidence’ that recovered patients cannot be reinfected – WHO

By Reuters News Service00
People walk past trader stands on a weekly market, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

In a statement, the United Nations agency warned against issuing “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” to people who have been infected, saying the practice may actually increase the risk of spread as they may ignore standard advice.

Chile said last week it would begin handing out “health passports” to people deemed to have recovered from the illness. Once screened to determine if they have developed antibodies to make them immune to the virus, they could immediately rejoin the workforce.



