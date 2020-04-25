Paphos artist creates humorous cartoons during lockdown

A Paphos-based artist is spreading humour as she completes a self-imposed daily challenge to use her paintings and technology to produce topical cartoons and posting them on social media under the title Cyprus Smiles (coronovirus lockdown).

Angela Winstanley, who opened Kouklia Artworks in Kouklia village, Paphos, seven years ago, said she decided to set herself the challenge, which she undertakes 6 days a week, to detract from the anxiety that engulfed her during the first week of lockdown. She said her “meltdown” made her realise that she needed to refocus her thoughts and actions into something positive and humorous.

“I couldn’t focus or settle, I was frightened of contracting the virus as I had come into contact with many people, some from other countries. I was also worried about my son and daughter in the UK. My son has had to close his restaurant and my daughter is a student midwife, but now working on the front line, and she has an ‘at risk’ child at home,” the artist told the Sunday Mail.

Trying to unwind, she “messed around” with a cartoon, as painted and digital artwork helps her to unwind, she said. Her style is easily recognisable, combining superb illustration and humour.

Winstanley is best known for creating the hugely popular gnome, Noggin Clontith, a wise and kindly gnome that featured in a children’s story book, and two movies. Noggin also has his own website.

“I was shocked when I discovered that my gnome cartoon had become a major meme with over 11 million views,” she said.

Winstanley posted her first cartoon on Facebook on March 21 and it was so well received she decided to post another, and soon found herself going through the process daily. Some of the cartoons are using her original artwork, others are digitally produced, and some are a mix of the two.

There are now a total of 32 cartoons available to view.

The artist said that she will feature the cartoons in a new book to raise funds for charity and a supporting exhibition when the current situation is better.

“Humour is vital in times of stress, it helped me. Also, the ability to take a ‘sideways look’ at life, is important to good mental well-being. I have stopped watching TV too much, it’s much better to turn away for a time and have a laugh,” she said.

She started off painting landscapes, doors and churches, before discovering that depicting the quirks of human beings came naturally to her. “There is always so much material, and I get to smile whilst I paint,” she said.

“The cartoons are enabling me to preserve my sanity and hopefully bring a smile to others through all of this,” she said.

