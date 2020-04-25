April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Technical problem at Vassiliko caused problems around the island

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Vassilikos power station

A technical problem at the Vassiliko electricity production unit on Saturday afternoon is currently causing power outages in various areas across the country.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) announced it is working towards repairing the damage and restoring full supply.



